EB-5 visa prices have nearly doubled to $900,000

Facts and figures
The Trump administration has increased the prices of EB-5 visa to $900,000 from $500,000 in areas where the unemployment rate is high and to $1.8 million from $1 million for the rest of the country. The hike, under the new rules issued by the Department of Homeland Security, is effective from November 21.
This is the first significant revision since 1993, US Citizenship and Immigration Services, an agency under the Department Of Homeland Security (DHS), said.
“Indians considering submitting an EB-5 application ahead of the price increase need to be aware that proving the source of their funds takes an average of two months, which effectively reduces the time available for applicants wishing to lock in the current rate,” Mark Davies, Global Chairman at law firm Davies & Associates said.
The EB-5 is an investor visa, with applicants required to invest a minimum $500,000 (plus $75,000 for processing) to migrate to the US. The proceeds are invested mainly in real estate, construction and other sectors to create jobs in the US. The money is returned to the investor after a certain period of time.
An investor who gets a green card can choose any kind of work in the US. A total of 10,000 EB-5 visas are issued every year with the limit capped at 700 per country. However, the approval rate for Indian applicants is 64 per cent as against the global rate of 92.4 per cent.
“The increase in the investment amount may be coupled with EB-5 visa backlog relief for Indian nationals. The United States House of Representatives recently passed a Bill that would increase the per country annual EB-5 visa quota from 700 to 1,500 visas. This Bill received strong bipartisan support and was passed by a wide margin. It is now under review in the Senate, but the fact that it has received such strong bipartisan support bodes well for its potential to become law,” Brennen McConnell, Partner at private equity firm Paragon Partners Asia said.
“However, the long-term impact will not be significant because the EB-5 remains, even after visa retrogression, the fastest and most-reliable route to the US green card,” Vivek Tandon, founder and CEO of EB5 BRICS said.
Ticket Agent: Person who works at the ticketing counter and who checks your bags onto the plane, gives you a ...
What challenges do pilots face during adverse weather conditions? Ashwini Phadnis sounds out people on the job ...
The fund follows a blend of growth and value style and invests mainly in large-caps
While there is long-term potential in mid-cap stocks, the associated risk is also high
The Sensex and the Nifty witnessed selling pressure and continued to decline last week
Taxpayers must pay attention to all what’s on the government’s radar and keep their dealings clean
More and more people and organisations are online, leaving digital footprints every step of the way. Taken ...
Remembering Hemant Kumar, the honey-tinged voice of Bollywood, on his 100th birth anniversary
The attack on Sudha Raghunathan and family bares the underlying bigotry of the Carnatic music scene. It is ...
Tapper families spend almost half a year without access to safe drinking water or healthcare facilities in ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...