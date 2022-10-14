Ahmedabad, Oct 14 Taoglas, an advanced smart technology provider, and Arrow Electronics’ company eInfochips have joined hands to offer radio-frequency (RF) design services to customers who need to incorporate wireless connectivity into their products.

Taoglas has also established a new facility adjacent to eInfochips’ design centre in Ahmedabad, providing customers access to collective technical expertise in advanced wireless product engineering, test, and antenna and RF design between the two firms.

The Taoglas lab has a modern StarLab multi-probe anechoic chamber, covering 650 MHz to 18 GHz, passive antenna testing for standard telecom protocols, including cellular, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, LoRa, satellite and active cellular OTA testing, including TRP and TIS for 2G, 3G, 4G, CATM1 and NBIoT protocols.

Sumit Sethi, Chief Operations Officer, eInfochips said, “Taoglas’ antenna and RF expertise complements eInfochips’ electronic product development expertise. The combined capabilities of the two firms deliver accelerated design cycles and industry-leading performance to engineering teams developing the latest wireless innovations in medical, agricultural, industrial, transportation and emerging IoT industries around the world.”

“Taoglas has been investing in India for over a decade, and this collaboration affirms our dedication to the region,” said Taylor Kimmerle, Global Vice-President of Sales for Taoglas in a statement.

“India is the next big engineering frontier and we’re excited to partner with an innovative R&D leader like eInfochips to strengthen our wireless centres of excellence and serve a more diverse and global customer base,” he added.

