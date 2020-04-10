Entertainment, gaming start-up Plop raises funding

Entertainment and gaming start-up Plop has raised an undisclosed round of funding.

This pre seed angel round of funding was led by Better Capital, Hari Balasubramanian’s EaSyndicate on LetsVenture, Rohit Chanana, who was ex-President HeroCorp, Jayant Kadambi, serial entrepreneur and Silicon valley investor and Sunilkumar Singhvi, MD South Handlooms, the start-up said.

A number of noted executives from the OTT and gaming domains also participated via the syndicates, the start-up added. Plop stories use conversations on a chat-like interface and are supplemented with multimedia elements like pictures, GIFs, voice notes.

It was previously incubated at IIM Bangalore and is also a part of the Goldman Sachs Startup Program.

With this funding, Plop will invest in on-boarding more storytellers, said Anushka Shetty, co-founder, Plop.

Plop has around 1 million daily users who come to the platform and read the content, which the start-up measures as “reads”. Plop has seen a 400 per cent rise in its user activity especially from the US and UK. Additionally, it has seen a 800 per cent increase in its in-app purchases.

Europeans especially from Germany, Netherlands and France to learn conversational English, noted Shetty.

Plop provides content across multiple mediums – text, video, audio, simulations and role-playing to bring a conversational experience. It aims to re-introduce storytelling to the youth and be the first global platform on which writers and even traditional publishing houses around the world could create and monetise their interactive fiction.

“Plop’s interactive story writing platform is enabling writers to create engaging content that users are not only consuming but also paying for,” said Vaibhav Domkundwar of Better Capital, a seed fund with early bets in category defining businesses like Open, Khatabook, Bijak, Yulu and others. Better Capital was the earliest believer in Plop and the founders’ vision for an interactive content format.