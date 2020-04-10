Entertainment, gaming start-up Plop raises funding

My favourite lockdown tech
Of all the gadgets in my home, here the ones I can’t do without in this time of solitary confinement
Entertainment and gaming start-up Plop has raised an undisclosed round of funding.
This pre seed angel round of funding was led by Better Capital, Hari Balasubramanian’s EaSyndicate on LetsVenture, Rohit Chanana, who was ex-President HeroCorp, Jayant Kadambi, serial entrepreneur and Silicon valley investor and Sunilkumar Singhvi, MD South Handlooms, the start-up said.
A number of noted executives from the OTT and gaming domains also participated via the syndicates, the start-up added. Plop stories use conversations on a chat-like interface and are supplemented with multimedia elements like pictures, GIFs, voice notes.
It was previously incubated at IIM Bangalore and is also a part of the Goldman Sachs Startup Program.
With this funding, Plop will invest in on-boarding more storytellers, said Anushka Shetty, co-founder, Plop.
Plop has around 1 million daily users who come to the platform and read the content, which the start-up measures as “reads”. Plop has seen a 400 per cent rise in its user activity especially from the US and UK. Additionally, it has seen a 800 per cent increase in its in-app purchases.
Europeans especially from Germany, Netherlands and France to learn conversational English, noted Shetty.
Plop provides content across multiple mediums – text, video, audio, simulations and role-playing to bring a conversational experience. It aims to re-introduce storytelling to the youth and be the first global platform on which writers and even traditional publishing houses around the world could create and monetise their interactive fiction.
“Plop’s interactive story writing platform is enabling writers to create engaging content that users are not only consuming but also paying for,” said Vaibhav Domkundwar of Better Capital, a seed fund with early bets in category defining businesses like Open, Khatabook, Bijak, Yulu and others. Better Capital was the earliest believer in Plop and the founders’ vision for an interactive content format.
Of all the gadgets in my home, here the ones I can’t do without in this time of solitary confinement
Europe could see greater consolidation among auto brands, while electric vehicles may take a backseat
Opt for business spin-offs, freeze on investments
Range Rover’s baby crossover now looks and feels like a small Velar, and that is good news for its fans
But normally, after such deep corrections, markets take about 12-18 months on an average, to bottom out, says ...
Amid lockdown, ATMs often run out of cash; problem is deeper in rural pockets
The April futures contract of Zinc mini on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was in a downtrend for nearly ...
Interest on the EPF account balance is credited annually after the end of the financial year, generally, at ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...