Lenovo’s upcoming gaming PCs to feature NVIDIA, Intel’s latest tech

Chinese electronics company Lenovo on Wednesday announced that its upcoming lineup of Legion PCs will feature the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER GPU with Max-Q Design and up to new 10th Gen Intel Core H-Series mobile processors.

Lenovo’s gaming-centric personal computers will be powered by the new GeForce RTX SUPER GPUs with Max-Q Design. This will enable gamers to enjoy higher clock speeds and new levels of realism in today’s AAA games, the company said.

The Legion PCs will feature NVIDIA G-SYNC technology for improved gameplay.

The devices will be equipped with the 10th Gen Intel Core H-Series mobile processors and NVIDIA Advanced Optimus technology for “improved battery efficiency.”

Developed in collaboration with NVIDIA, Advanced Optimus will be able to detect GPU workloads and automatically connect either the NVIDIA GPU in case of demanding workloads or switch to IGP for lighter workloads for display.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super will be powered by Nvidia Turing which the chipmaker claim to be the world’s most advanced GPU architecture. The GPU will be able to deliver 6X more performance. It has 3072 Nvidia Cuda cores and can support up to 7680x4320 pixels display.

Lenovo will announce further updates on the gaming devices sometimes next month, it had said.