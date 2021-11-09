Entropik launches multi-platform eye-tracking technology

Bengaluru-headquartered Entropik Tech has announced the launch of the first multi-platform, eye-tracking technology that works on both web and mobile devices. Entropik bills itself as a leading player in building Emotion AI (Artificial Intelligence) tech to understand human emotions through facial expressions, eye gaze, voice tonality and brainwaves.

Using tracking through web and mobile cameras, the eye-tracking technology is accurate, agile, and easy-to-use, Entropik said in a release. Using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies the technology maintains an accuracy rate of over 96 per cent, claimed the company. Moreover, it is built for enterprise-scale integration that enables brands to conduct multiple tests and leverage online respondents across 120 countries.

Entropik’s technology will also be available for external integration through web and mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), enabling developers and companies to measure eye gaze data at an unprecedented scale, it added. Eye gaze data is used to identify and analyse patterns of visual attention of individuals as they perform specific tasks, and it provides brands and agencies with important data about consumer preferences and behaviour.

Intuitive and fast-paced, eye tracking data is calibrated in just a few seconds. Advanced AI-based Neural Network algorithms capture eye movement in real time and synchronise the data with Entropik’s Consumer Insights platform, which provides a guide to interpreting eye-tracking data and translating it into actionable insights. While maintaining a high accuracy rate, Entropik’s software-based eye-tracking technology is more affordable and less labour-intensive than hardware-driven eye-tracking technology, the release added.

Talking about the new technology, Ranjan Kumar, Founder, and CEO, Entropik Tech, said: “The launch of this new technology helps brands unlock the potential of next-generation eye tracking modules and enables brands to get precise user and customer metrics that can lead to better business decisions and superior consumer experiences.”

The eye-tracking market is estimated to grow from $368 million in 2020 to $1,098 million in 2025, tripling in just five years. There is a high and growing demand for eye-tracking technology throughout a wide number of sectors today including media, research, eCommerce, ed-tech, and more.

Entropik Tech said it has helped brands leverage Emotion AI technologies to deliver superior experiences to customers. The new eye-tracking technology is available as a SaaS (Software as a Service) module, as are Entropik’s existing facial coding and brainwave mapping technologies, the company added.