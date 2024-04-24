Homegrown data centre company CtrlS has said it is going to open its third data centre in the city in the next 2-3 months. The facility, which will come up in the financial district in Gachibowli, will have a built-up area of about 1.34 lakh sq ft, and 13 MW IT load capacity. The five-storeyed facility is AI-ready and earthquake resistant.

“It has access to cloud connect services from Google, Oracle, Azure and AWS via CtrlS Cloud Connect. We are the first and only Google Cloud Partner Interconnect provider in Hyderabad,” a company spokesperson said.

The company, however, has not divulged the investments that it made on developing the facility.

“This is part of the $2 billion investment plan that we announced earlier. “Hyderabad is one of the largest data centre markets in the country and one of the most preferred locations for hosting disaster recovery services, as it lies in seismic zone-2,” Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, CtrlS Datacenters, said.

The company’s other two data centres are located at the IT hubs of Madhapur and Gachibowli. The company has a nationwide footprint of 250 MW of data centre capacity in cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Noida.

The 17-year-old company has a network of 15 data centres in eight markets. It said it would have a data centre capacity of 600 MW by 2029.

