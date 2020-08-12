Ericsson signs 100th 5G commercial agreement

Swedish telecom equipment manufacturer Ericsson has signed 100 commercial 5G agreements with service providers, and the latest one being with Telekom Slovenije, on Wednesday.

Ericsson has worked with major service providers and strategic partners since the early days of 5G R&D development. The company’s first public 5G partnership was announced in 2014, it said in a statement.

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, Ericsson said: “Our customers’ needs have been central to the development and evolution of Ericsson’s 5G technology across our portfolio from the very beginning. We are proud that this commitment has resulted in 100 unique communications service providers globally selecting our technology to drive their 5G success ambitions.”

“We continue to put our customers centre stage to help them deliver the benefits of 5G to their subscribers, industry, society and countries as a critical national infrastructure,” it added.

Contracts

Initial technology engagements and Memorandum of Understandings partnerships were followed by 5G New Radio (NR) technology testing and trials. Commercial deals and network roll-out announcements followed. The first live commercial launches were announced in 2018.

The 100 5G deals include 58 publicly announced contracts and 56 live 5G networks, spanning five continents.

Ericsson’s contracts span Radio Access Network (RAN) and Core network deployments, enabled by products and solutions from the Ericsson Radio System and Ericsson core network portfolios.

Ericsson 5G deployments include 5G non-standalone, 5G standalone and Ericsson spectrum sharing technology. They also include cloud-native capabilities with Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G core.

Ericsson has deployed 5G in high-, mid- and low-bands in different urban, suburban and rural environments to support enhanced mobile broadband and fixed wireless access business cases. In some advanced 5G markets, communication service providers are offering 5G-enabled augmented reality and virtual reality services in education, entertainment and gaming.

Ericsson has also worked with service providers, universities, technology institutes and industry partners to develop 5G business and consumer use cases. Some partnerships have resulted in the deployment of 5G dedicated networks, it added.