Ericsson strives to improve connectivity in India through FWA

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Ahead of the 5G launch, Swedish telecom equipment manufacturer Ericsson is keen to improve digitalisation and connectivity in India through Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) services. Ericsson is also supporting its customers on 5G trials in India.
“FWA is gaining traction across the world, even though in terms of number of subscribers, it is relatively few. We had predicted in the ‘Ericsson Mobility Report’ that 25 per cent of the total network mobile data in 2026 will be generated by FWA. In absolute numbers, it is considerably smaller than the number of smartphones because they sell much more, and they scale by the number of individuals,” Magnus Ewerbring, Chief Technology Officer for Asia-Pacific at Ericsson told BusinessLine in an interview.
“A few operators have launched FWA like SmarTone in Hong Kong and Verizon in the US. It is very simple to deploy and then you get good performance,” he said, adding, enterprises have to be digitalised to ensure they are connected.
FWA helps network operators to deliver ultra-high-speed broadband connections, while eMBB will be an extension to existing 4G services initially but would be instrumental in ushering in 5G services.
The use cases of 5G in India would be the traditional consumer segment and the enterprise. Enterprises want to digitalise and one way of doing this is to provide connectivity with 5G. In case of non-availability of 5G, the key is to start using 4G to digitalise enterprises because updating to 5G will be quicker, once spectrum is available.
Ericsson foresees a “big uptake” for 5G in India, and its share of subscribers would be about 10 per cent of the 3.5 billion customers in the world, which is 350 million.
“Just to give you the potential in India, between now and 2026 if we take all technologies, factoring in 4G and 5G, 530 million smartphone subscriptions will be added and that is an enormous amount of new smartphone subscriptions,” Ewerbring said.
India should use 4G to drive digitisation for enterprises till 5G services, which offers considerably better performance, are available.
On the adoption of bands, Ewerbring expects 5G to be used on low bands, mid bands and high bands.
“This is all up to what is available in the local market. If you see bands which are commonly used today, we have mid bands, with 3.5 GHz and 2.6, 3.5 and then up to 4.9 GHz. We have the high band which are typically 26-28 GHz while some are 39 GHz also. So, those are the new bands that are being deployed. But then, we also have the ability to use the existing bands of 1800 MHz and 900 MHz and so forth,” he added.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
A bungalow in Mungpoo, a village near Darjeeling, is a proud bearer of the Nobel Laureate’s memories
On February 6, 1819, Sir Stamford Raffles established the trading post of Singapore. This week’s quiz is about ...
How do we create a State where the rights of one citizen are defended by another — simply because both are ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...