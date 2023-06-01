The new CEO and MD of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), K Krithivasan, who assumed the role on Wednesday, has said he sees an “exciting new journey” for India’s largest IT services firm.

In a company-wide email, the new CEO said, “As we step into the next phase of TCS, we will continue our investments in key and emerging areas like Cloud, cyber security, 5G, IoT, Generative AI etc. with an unrelenting focus on customer relationship and impeccable delivery.”

“I look forward to connecting with you in the near future as I embark on this exciting new journey,” he said.

Tough job ahead

Krithivasan, the fifth CEO of TCS since it was founded in 1968, is taking charge at a time when the IT industry is dealing with a tough macroeconomic environment in the West and a spate of new technologies like the generative AI.

Krithivasan earlier led the company’s largest vertical, BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance), and has held roles in delivery, sales, client management, and business management.

“I have had the opportunity to work with many of you and built long-lasting friendships, which I cherish the most. I have also had the opportunity to work with many of our key clients across different geographies and build deep customer relationships. I step into this role on the strength of these friendships and relationships,” he said.

With the banking crisis and recessionary forces in global markets, analysts expect the trend of subdued growth in the IT industry to continue on. While the IT industry still sees growth opportunities coming from digitisation, Krithivasan has to steer a tough ship as TCS has not delivered growth as per investor expectations.