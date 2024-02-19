Experts from the EU and India will explore trends in the use of disinformation online and encourage EU and Indian governmental and non-governmental actors to compare notes and share best practices about countering disinformation in a round table meet later this week.

This EU-India track 1.5 event, ‘Combatting disinformation online: EU and Indian perspectives’, will take place on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue 2024, per a statement issued by the Delegation of the EU to India and Bhutan.

“In the physical world, Europe might seem far away from Asia but in cyberspace we live together, sometimes in a complex, dangerous cyber neighbourhood where our societies depend on resilient trustworthy digital services and where we can all become victim to malicious cyber-attacks. We need to combat such challenges with mutual defence and strong, trusted cooperation,” said Seppo Nurmi, Deputy Head of the Delegation of the European Union to India.

This is the fourth roundtable co-organised by the EU-funded project Enhancing Security Cooperation In and With Asia (ESIWA) and the Indian Observer Research Foundation (ORF) in partnership with the EU Delegation to India.

Foreign policy

Over 35 experts from the EU and India will deliberate foreign policy responses to disinformation in both regions, highlight developments in the EU’s and India’s work to disrupt malicious actors, and reflect on the role of civil society in addressing online disinformation and building resilience, the statement added.

“Online disinformation and information manipulation is a growing political and security challenge. Given the negative impact it can have on two of the world’s largest democracies, this roundtable comes at an opportune moment to build on EU-India collaboration in cyber security,” said Mindaugas Lasas, Head of Sector - Hybrid Threats at the European External Action Service, one of the speakers at the event.