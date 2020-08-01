Facebook launches new Music destination

Is immune boosting a myth or reality?
Facebook on Saturday has introduced official music videos on the platform and launched a new Music destination on Facebook Watch in India.
This will allow people to view their favorite music videos and come together through music.
The music video experience on Facebook is available in India, Thailand, and the US, and users can watch their favourites from the country’s top music labels - T -Series Music, Zee Music Company, and Yash Raj Films, the company said in a statement.
Facebook has also made it easier to find and discover music videos on its platform. One can access the videos in different ways, including Music Destination on Facebook Watch where users can explore music videos by genre, artist, or mood, as well as theme-based playlists like “Top Bollywood”, “Top Artists,” among others.
The music destination on Facebook Watch is available on iOS and Android mobile devices and will be available on desktop soon, it said.
“Over the past year, we have been working with partners in the Indian music industry to build the foundation of a music video experience for our consumers. We will continue to find opportunities to add more unique social sharing experiences and bring music into the ways people share and connect on Facebook," Manish Chopra, Director, and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India, said.
He said one can also access and discover music videos directly on their News Feed allowing friends and family to share their favorite music, or through Search.
Without leaving Facebook, one can connect with and learn more about an artist and their creative ambitions, watch the story behind their music on their Page, a label page and connect through real-time interactions on Facebook Live, the company added.
