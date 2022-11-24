India’s largest consumer lending app Fibe (previously EarlySalary) has appointed Monica Mishra as the Head of Human Resources.

Monica is a Human Resources professional with 18 years of experience in the BFSI, healthcare, retail, and fashion industries, with a brief stint in her own start-up.

Fibe, which operates across multiple domains, is signing on talent in the tech, data science and analytics teams, to support its digital lending and BNPL businesses.

With plans to expand its business, the company is keen to attract the best talent in the coming days. The company has previously said it would add key hires across leadership.

Fibe has a presence in 150 cities currently, and disburses more than 1 lakh loans a month. Its vision is to offer a wide range of products to consumers across geolocations. The new hires will help in Fibe’s business growth and drive key strategic alliances across the corporate, healthtech, insuretech, and edtech sectors.

Akshay Mehrotra, CEO and Co-Founder, Fibe said, “We welcome Monica to the Fibe Tribe as we pace up the momentum to enter a hypergrowth phase. We are looking to hire innovative minds to bolster growth. This potential talent will further help us innovate, solve and create a competitive advantage in the lending industry.”