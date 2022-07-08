Fingent ranked 6th among India’s Great Mid-Size Workplaces 2022

Fingent, a leading provider of digital transformation solutions based in Kochi Infopark, is ranked in the top 10 amongst India’s Great Mid-Size Workplaces by the Great Place to Work Institute.

Considered the gold standard for defining great workplaces, the institute’s robust assessment studied employee experience and people practices across mid-sized workplaces nationally. In a year marked by significant challenges - the pandemic, supply chain issues, inflation and more, Fingent improved its rank to 6th, from 33rd in the previous year.

The rigorous and objective process scored Fingent significantly higher than the benchmark for Credibility, Fairness and Camaraderie - key elements of creating a culture of high trust. It revealed that the employees at Fingent appreciate its unique values-based culture that provides a fair, psychologically healthy and support-oriented workplace for all - irrespective of age, gender, caste, race or sexual orientation. Over 97 per cent of the employees appreciated Fingent’s leadership for their approachability, openness, and competent running of the business.

“The Great Place to Work certification is a milestone for our dream of creating an amazing work environment for our people to grow and uncover the best version of themselves,” said Samuel Varghese, Chairman, and CEO at Fingent.

Since its formation in 2007, Fingent has empowered businesses globally through smart technologies, focussing on all people it serves - both employees and customers. It is known for implementing unique people practices creating a culture that secures the well-being and work-life balance of its employees and associates.

The company has been on a steady expansion mode, recruiting over 300 people in 2021. It is actively recruiting for 100 more open positions across Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and Bangalore. It has also been providing more opportunities for women with career gaps and ones on maternity.