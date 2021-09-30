FIS on a technology talent hunt

NYSE-listed FIS, a provider of technology solutions to merchants, banks and capital market firms globally, plans to hire over 10,000 skilled personnel, mainly techies, as part of its 12-month recruitment drive across India to fuel its future growth, Amol Gupta, Chief Human Resources Officer — India & Phillipines, said on Thursday.

Gupta said that India is a strategic centre of employment for FIS with one third of its global workforce of 55,000 already operating out of the country.

The FIS recruitment drive will focus on hiring new recruits specialised mostly in the IT/ITeS space. The recruitment will happen through leading educational institutions across India such as Gurugram, Jaipur, Nagpur, Mangaluru, Kanpur, Coimbatore, Thiruvananthapuram, Jalandhar, Solapur and Guwahati.

“FIS has had a presence in India for more than two decades, and this recruitment drive underscores our continued commitment to providing rewarding career opportunities for India’s top talent. We are creating new opportunities across the country which will help FIS continue to advance the way the world pays, banks and invests,” Gupta said.

Campus hiring

He also said that Tier-2 cities will have an important role in FIS’ talent acquisition space. “We will be doing campus hiring from lot of Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. This year we will be investing in lot of educational institutions in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. We continue to hire skilled workers from Tier-2 locations,” he said.

FIS had maintained its commitment to its workforce in India and globally throughout the ongoing pandemic by executing various employee centric initiatives.

Satvik Sharma, Head of Global Delivery, FIS, said that post pandemic, outlook of entire industry including FIS has changed. “Talent can be available anywhere in the country. With the changing times, industry is changing and we are changing as well. Our focus is now on a pan India level including many Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. We are not going to be restricting ourselves. We are going to be accessing the best talent that is available across the country,” Sharma said.

Sharma said that investments being made by FIS in building modern platforms is driving growth. “India is a humongous market and we are able to source quality talent. It’s a win -win situation here. Lot of investments by the company going here in India and the country provides a great talent pool for us,” he said.