Fitpage acquires “India Running” for an undisclosed amount

Mumbai-based fitness-tech start-up Fitpage has acquired race registration platform “India Running” (IR) for an undisclosed amount, it said in a release. The race registration online platform “India Running” helps users search and register for running events.

“This acquisition is part of the Mumbai-based start-up’s plans to position itself as a leading player in the endurance fitness space. The transaction will enable Fitpage to provide registration, nutrition, and training, all together and hence provide better value to the races,” the release added.

“Most runners in India have grown visiting India Running to find running events and it currently has more than 1.1 million visitors annually, looking at 1,700 plus listed events. We could not be happier to build this legacy further and provide a more robust experience to them,” Vikas Singh, Founder, and CEO of fitpage said.

India Running was founded by brothers - Shyam and Sravan Dudaka, and Bhoopathi Rapolu.

“We realized that we can’t justify ourselves managing the fast-growing running community platform remotely being outside India. When the community started growing faster and bigger than we could manage, I found Vikas and his team at fitpage,” said Bhoopathi Rapolu, COO, India Running.

Last year, fitpage raised a total of $3.7 million. The fitness tech start-up raised $3.5 million in a seed round from Astra Ventures at the beginning of 2021 and additionally raised $300,000 in an angel round at the end of last year from Gaurav Jaitly, Managing Director and head of equity, Goldman Sachs India, and Major Manoj Verma, Managing Director of Jaguar Security.