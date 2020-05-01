Five health-tech apps to connect with doctors virtually

Finding the right partner for Harley in India
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
Health-tech apps have improved accessibility to healthcare facilities for patients residing in the remotest locations. One can now consult doctors anywhere, anytime through video.
Communications technology has thus brought doctors, patients and clinicians together virtually. Video and audio connectivity allows virtual meetings in real-time from any location. Patients can now get opinions online rather than travelling to the city.
Amidst the lockdown, here are four health-tech apps that are facilitating consultations between doctors and their patients virtually.
This digital health start-up recently launched its video consultation facility, Navia e-Consult. It is integrated with Navia’s Smart EMR platform, where doctors create digital prescriptions, while having a virtual conversation with the patient. Patients receive their prescriptions on their app as well as on WhatsApp, with an option to order medication prescribed by the doctor.
According to its official release, patients can use the app to book appointments with doctors and receive a callback from the docteor using the in-app video calling feature, protect their privacy, and save on the doctor’s personal time.
The Meddo healthcare platform, has tied up with doctors and experts to provide all the healthcare needs of the patient under one roof. It enables consultations, nutrition and lifestyle advice, lab testing, and other health services.
This app provides access to a network of doctors and clinics. Users can select a particular specialty or a doctor and describe the ailment.
Users can then have a one-on-one call with the doctor. The app also uses Google maps and provides directions to the doctors living in the neighbourhood.
It offers 24*7 online consultation in over 25 specialisations. One can make video or audio calls to the doctor via the tie-up they have with various hospitals. Each appointment is payable but follow-ups are not. Users also receive prescriptions on the app itself.
