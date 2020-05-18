Flipkart starts to phase out plastic packaging in Maharashtra

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart has started phasing out plastic packaging from its supply chain in Maharashtra, through usage of paper-based packaging from May 1.

The sustainable packaging for Flipkart’s supply chain assets in Maharashtra includes replacing plastic security bags with security envelopes made of paper. In addition, all fillers and wrapping films have been replaced with cushioning materials made from recycled paper, Flipkart said in a statement.

“Flipkart is strongly committed to environmental sustainability and is working actively with various partners on long-term sustainability initiatives, helping drive ecosystem awareness. We are pleased with the progress made in our own supply chain to introduce and explore different packaging concepts to have an impact now and in the future,” Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group, said.

Reducing plastic waste

The company has been working across the ecosystem to evaluate and introduce sustainable packaging materials in its supply chain. As part of its efforts to move towards zero waste, the company has been able to reduce plastic packaging in its supply chain, and has cut down the usage of plastic packaging in its own supply chain to about 50 per cent.

The company has been driving several initiatives as it pursues sustainable growth, which includes the introduction of eco-friendly paper shreds, replacing poly pouches with recycled paper bags, replacing bubble wraps and airbags with carton waste shredded material and 2-Ply roll, it added.

Flipkart works with over 2,00,000 local sellers, mostly MSMEs across the country, many of whom also ship customer orders directly and make their own packaging decisions.