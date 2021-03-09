Info-tech

French start-up lobby to file complaint against Apple with data privacy watchdog

Reuters Paris | Updated on March 09, 2021

France Digitale, France’s leading start-up lobby, is preparing to file a complaint against iPhone-maker Apple with French data privacy watchdog CNIL on Tuesday over alleged breaches of European Union rules, the lobby said in a statement.

In the seven-page complaint seen by Reuters, the lobby, which represents the bulk of France’s digital entrepreneurs and venture capitalists, alleges Apple’s latest operating software, iOS 14, does not comply with EU privacy requirements.

Published on March 09, 2021
digital privacy
Apple Inc
