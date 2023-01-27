The G20 Startup20 Engagement Group will hold its maiden meeting in Hyderabad on Saturday and Sunday, with delegates from G20 nations and nine special invitees from observer countries to brainstorm about ways to promote the start-up ecosystem.

The group, which was formed under G20 after India assumed the Presidency of the association, would discuss and evolve policy recommendations on entrepreneurship and innovation priorities for the G20 countries. “The meeting will create a global narrative for supporting start-ups and fostering synergies between start-ups, corporates, investors, innovation agencies, and other key ecosystem stakeholders,” a top Government official said.

Startup20 India Chair Chintan Vaishnav said India, which is home to the world’s third largest start-up ecosystem, was well positioned to lead the charge in supporting innovative start-ups.

Bridging gap

“The group will also bridge the knowledge gap between the start-up ecosystems of G20 member countries and emerging economies through partnerships with enablers such as incubators and government agencies,” he said in a statement.

“We will also create supportive policies for industry players and government organisations to work with start-ups,” Chintan said.

After the Hyderabad kickoff meeting, the group will organise a summit in Gurugram on July 3, 2023.

“There will be three intervening events in different parts of the country,” he said. At the end of the deliberations, the group will come out with a Policy Communique and a start-up handbook with a set of commonly agreed upon definitions and terminologies.

It also seeks to set up a Global Innovation Centre to foster collaborations across borders, and position Startup20 as a global point of contact for start-up ecosystems worldwide.