Gaming in the cloud: Now, the configuration of your mobile, tablet won’t matter

Airtel Xstream Stick: Expand your TV viewing
The Airtel Xstream stick is essentially an Airtel branded Chromecast-like product with the additional benefit ...
If you are a gaming lover, you will no longer need to look for a powerful desktop PC to play that most complex game which requires powerful computing and gaming processors. You can soon play your favourite, complex games on your smartphone, tablet or Chromebook.
The stumbling block for game developers is the ability to play streaming graphics-rich games on configuration-poor devices, particularly mobile phones and tablets. Not any more.
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which completed 50 years of existence, will tap a wider gaming ecosystem globally by letting them play on a variety of devices.
“People can play games on their phones or notebooks, while the actual complex computing and graphics processing take place in the cloud servers. It doesn’t need to be a high-end system (device) to play games,” Andrej Zdravkovic, Corporate Vice-President - Software, at AMD, told BusinessLine.
It is a kind of second coming for the chip-maker, which is very popular among the gaming community for its advanced graphics processors, into the mobile space after a gap of nearly 10 years.
Asked whether AMD is late in tapping into the mobile opportunity, Andrej contended, “We are not late.”
Andrej was here recently in connection with GameOn, the annual event that it holds here as part of its connect with the gaming ecosystem. Besides showcasing its latest products and technologies on the sidelines of ComicCon, the chip-maker allows game developers and enthusiasts to play on high-end systems.
Most gamers now play games on their mobile devices but limit themselves to not-so-professional games due to the challenges of battery-life and requirement of complex processing.
Earlier this year, AMD signed two agreements with Google and Samsung. While the former will let gamers connect their devices to the cloud to play high-end games without having to bother about the configuration on their devices, the latter addresses the aspirations of gamers who seek to play high-end games on mobiles without having to worry about battery consumption.
Google is using AMD’s Radeon data centre GPUs for its Vulkan and Linux-based Google Stadia, a cloud gaming service. This will let the users get connected to the cloud, which happens in the background, to play complex games that require very high processing power.
AMD is jointly working with Samsung to extend the reach of its high-performance Radeon graphics into the mobile market. AMD will license its custom graphics IP, based on the recently announced scalable RDNA graphics architecture, to Samsung for use in mobile devices, including smartphones, and other products that complement AMD’s product offerings.
Besides offering a good gaming experience, it will also address the issue of power, such that gamers won’t need to fear running out of battery charge while playing.
The Airtel Xstream stick is essentially an Airtel branded Chromecast-like product with the additional benefit ...
A tablet that tries hard to be a notebook, aiming at busy folks on the go
The Oppo Reno2 has a surprising bunch of top-line features making it no run-of-the-mill mobile but it doesn’t ...
A retired school teacher brings colour and comfort to hospital patients by stitching blankets for them
The past year has been quite torrid for investors, with slowing growth, geo-political tensions and problems in ...
The Sensex and the Nifty advanced 3% last week on good buying support
Operating profits, margins may face pressure due to low volumes and realisations
The stock’s run-up seems to have more than factored in the positives
Indians are known to groan at the word history. However, a budding group of authors is hoping to change that ...
The Catsville Le Café in Hauz Khas village, run by former software consultant Minty Sodhi, makes room for the ...
This year’s Man Booker Prize was split between Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo. A closer look at the ...
Through her fictional characters in her debut book Looking for Miss Sargam, Shubha Mudgal tunes right into all ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains