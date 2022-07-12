Ganit raises undisclosed amount in pre-series A round

Ganit, a New Jersey/Chennai-headquartered AI and data analytics start-up, has raised an undisclosed amount in pre-series A funding round, led by Sangeet Kumar, co-Founder & CEO of Addverb Technologies; Krishnan Vishwanathan, Co-Founder & CEO, Kissht; Anshul Gupta & Amit Raj, co-founders of EatClub Brands (formerly Box8), among others.

Founded in 2017 by three data science professionals Shivaprasad KT, Ashok Harwani and Hariharan R, Ganit aims to solve diverse business problems by leveraging data and help companies make informed decisions by translating those data into actionable insights.

Shivaprasad told BusinessLine that companies spend a lot of time, money and effort in building solutions based on data analytics, data engineering, artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) but 90 per cent of such solutions are not even consumed. “We want to flip the data science value chain.”

Ganit aims to make data consumable more than ever before through practically built solutions, focusing on designing and deploying purpose-built AI/ML solutions to maximise decision-velocity and minimise decision-risk across industries, he said.

The company currently caters to Fortune 1000 clients across retail, pharma, consumer products and services, and BFSI industries primarily in the US and Indian markets. It will use the funding to expand its product portfolio in various spaces including Voice of customer, forecasting, promotion planning, route optimisation among others.

“Currently, we have about 250 data scientists and data engineers. We are looking to double our headcount to 500 by the end of 2023,” Shivaprasad said.

“The world needs data which will just not sit in silos for various reports but will be turned into actual attainable action. Ganit has cracked the code on how to help enterprises achieve just that. We are happy to be part of this story and wish the team great success”, Amit Raj, Angel Investor and Co-founder, EatClub Brands (formerly Box8), was quoted in a press release.