Kerala-based Genrobotic Innovations, which developed the world’s first robotic scavenger, has been conferred with the Medicall Made in India Innovation 2023 Golden Award for developing the advanced robotic gait trainer G-Gaiter that helps patients recover rapidly from paraplegic disabilities.

The company’s flagship medical product, the G Gaiter is an advanced gait training robot which has earned this prestigious acknowledgement for its unwavering dedication to driving innovation within the health-tech sector.

Afsal Muttukkal, Regional Director, Genrobotics Medical and Mobility received the award from Shyam Vasudevarao, Founder and Director of Forus Health, Renalyx, and Rx DHP.

Instituted by Chennai-based Medicall Innovation, the award is given for promoting and recognising advanced technological innovations in the healthcare industry.

G-Gaiter will assist patients with paraplegic conditions caused by stroke, traumatic spinal cord injury and cerebral palsy to increase their mobility, consistency, and quality of gait pattern.

G-Gaiter’s AI (Artificial Intelligence)-powered natural human gait pattern and top-notch rehabilitation functions aim to increase mobility as well as the consistency and quality of gait patterns. It will help patients with paraplegic disorders achieve their goal of re-walking flawlessly.

The G Gaiter’s services are currently accessible in numerous hospitals across Kerala.

Taking off as a startup, Genrobotics has displayed innovation in solving different social issues and emerged as one of the most impactful companies through various robotic solutions. It made a big socio-technological impact by developing the world’s first robotic manhole cleaner, ‘Bandicoot’, aimed at phasing out manual scavenging.

