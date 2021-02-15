Global consumer spending on non-game subscription-based apps grew significantly in 2020: Report

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Worldwide consumer spending on non-game subscription-based apps grew significantly in 2020, as per data shared by Sensor Tower.
Global consumer spending on the top 100 non-game subscription-based apps increased by 34 per cent year-over-year from $9.7 billion in 2019 to $13 billion in 2020.
“Revenue from the top 100 earning non-game subscription apps represented about 11.7 per cent of the $111 billion that consumers spent on in-app purchases last year, the same share as in 2019,” Sensor Tower said in a blog post. 86 of the top 100 earning non-game apps worldwide offered subscriptions in Q4 2020, a marginal decrease from 89 in Q4 2019.
In terms of particular app store marketplaces, consumers spent more on Apple’s App Store than on Google’s marketplace.
The top 100 subscription apps on the App Store generated $10.3 billion in 2020 worldwide, an increase of 32 per cent from $7.8 billion in 2019. The top 100 earners on Google Play garnered $2.7 billion in revenue in 2020, up 42 per cent YoY from $1.9 billion in 2019.
Alphabet topped the charts in terms of subscription app spending, globally with the YouTube app earning $991.7 million in gross revenue. It was also the top-earning subscription app on the App Store. On the Google Play Store, Google One was the top-grossing app with over $445 million generated globally.
