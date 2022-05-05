Google acquires microLED start-up Raxium for future AR headsets

Google has acquired a microLED technology start-up Raxium for an undisclosed sum to build a new generation of augmented, virtual and mixed reality headsets. The announcement comes at the time when Meta is planning to launch four high-end VR headsets by 2024. According to a 9to5 Google report, Google was interested in microLED for augmented and mixed reality devices.

Raxium based in California will join Google’s Devices and Services team. “We are thrilled to have the team at Raxium on board to help further our goal of building helpful devices,” said Rick Osterloh, Senior Vice President, Devices & Services at Google. Raxium’s technical expertise will play a key role in Google to invest in hardware efforts, according to Google.

“The team at Raxium has spent five years creating miniaturised, cost-effective, and energy-efficient high-resolution displays that have laid the foundation for future display technologies,” Osterloh added.

According to The Verge report, Google acquired glass maker North in 2020 and is hiring engineers to build an augmented reality operating system. The tech giant will this year release its Project Iris, an augmented reality headset in development.