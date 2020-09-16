Google adds new features to Google Meet, Google Duo

Google has announced a range of new features for its video-calling platforms Google Meet and Google Duo.

Google Meet

Google will now allow users to see up to 49 people at the same time in the auto and tiled layout options in Google Meet.

It has also introduced a Self-View feature that allows users see themselves as a tile on the call. They can add or remove themselves from the grid by hovering over their thumbnail in the top right corner. These changes will only be visible to the user.

“This feature is only available in Meet on the web. By default, the maximum number of tiles you’ll see in auto layouts is nine, and in tiled layouts is 16,” Google said.

Users will also be able to adjust the number of tiles they see using a slider.

The full roll out for rapid release domains will begin on September 15 while the Scheduled Release domains will start getting the feature from September 2.

The tech giant has also added the ability to blur the background in Google Meet.

“Meet will intelligently separate you from the background, blurring your surroundings while keeping you clear and in focus,” Google explained in an official blog post.

“At launch, it will work on the Chrome browser on Windows and Mac desktop devices. Support for ChromeOS and Meet mobile apps will be coming soon,” it said.

The gradual roll out for Rapid Release domains and Scheduled Release domains will begin on September 15 and September 28 respectively.

Google Duo

Google will now allow users share their screen on a Google Duo video call with built-in screen sharing on Android.

“Share more moments with your friends on Google Duo. Now you can use screen-sharing to browse photos and videos together, and plan activities all while on a video call,” Google said in a tweet.

More details about the feature including the rollout date are yet to be disclosed.