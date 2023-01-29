Google has recently put out a research on MusicLM, an AI mode that can create music of any genre from text descriptions. MusicLM’s model and database help it produce in-depth music.

whoa, this is bigger than ChatGPT to me.

google almost solved music generation, i'd say. https://t.co/s9PQaJ5R6A — Keunwoo Choi (@keunwoochoi) January 27, 2023

MusicLM AI, in addition to combining genres and instruments, can also write tracks over abstract concepts. The system can even create melodies based on humming, whistling, or the description of a painting.

Some problems with MusicLM AI are that, some of the compositions could sound strange, vocals tend to be incomprehensible, and performances can be repetitive.

As with other Google AI generators, researchers aren’t releasing MusicLM to the public over copyright concerns.