Google Chat removes limitations for multiple share with latest update

Google had recently launched an update for Google Chat eliminating the limitation set on sending files. In a post on Workspace blog, the company said Google Chat supporting sharing of multiple photos and videos, all at once. The latest Chat update is available for iOS, and is expected to be rolled for Android by the end of the month.
With another update in Google Meet, users can now pin the video tile up to three call participants on Android and iOS. Earlier, it had rolled out for web, the video call pin up feature focussing the attention on chat participants who have important things to say.
The features by Google can be used by anyone apart from Google Workspace as well.
