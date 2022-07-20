Google Chrome: Here are some Chrome settings you should know

Google Chrome is used by over 2.65 billion individuals as the primary web browser, according to reports. The tech giant has been focusing on the possibility of enhancing safe browsing and has announced security updates on iOS.
Chrome settings you should know
Site permissions
Chrome lets users restrict websites from accessing their details, such as location, microphone and camera. To disable access, users have to visit site settings within Privacy and security.
Secure DNS and Connections
Some websites may not have secure connections. Users have to choose ‘always use secure connections’ and ‘use secure DNS’ under ‘security’ settings to ward off malicious attacks.
Pop-ups and Redirects
Google allows users to restrict pop-ups and redirects to other websites. Users can disable pop-ups and redirects under the site settings section.
Third-party cookies
Users can block third-party cookies under ‘cookies and other site data’ under the content head of the privacy and security section.
Background apps
Chrome, by default, runs all its apps in the background even when it is closed. Users can disable them via ‘system’ settings on Chrome.
Google Chrome offers ‘enhanced protection’ for safe browsing. The feature also warns users when their passwords are expos ed in a data breach.
Users can run a safety check on the browser by selecting ‘Check now’ under the privacy and settings tab.
