Google enables WhatsApp chat history migration feature for Pixel phones

WhatsApp’s chat history migration feature will now be available on all Pixel phones, Google has announced.
The feature lets users transfer their chat history from their WhatsApp account on iPhone to Android.
“We worked closely with the WhatsApp team to build a new set of capabilities, all designed to make it easier to switch from iPhone to Android and take your WhatsApp history with you,” Google said in a blog post.
The tech giant, with the recent Android 12 release had added the ability to transfer certain data by connecting users’ iPhone with their new Android phone using a cable.
“With your permission, Android automatically matches and installs the same apps from Google Play, and lets you easily bring your SMS and iMessage history with you, along with photos, videos, contacts, calendars and more,” it explained.
To transfer their WhatsApp chat history, users will need a USB-C to Lightning cable to get started.
They can connect their iPhone to their Android phone. When prompted, while setting up their new Android device, they will need to scan a QR code on their iPhone to launch WhatsApp and move all their conversations, media and more over to their new device.
“Our team has worked hand-in-hand with WhatsApp to ensure your data remains protected throughout the transfer process, so no one else can ever access your WhatsApp information and files,” Google said.
“Your WhatsApp chat history will simply be copied from your iPhone to your new Android phone, and we’ll automatically make sure you don’t receive new messages on the old device while the transfer is in progress,” it added.
This transfer capability was first rolled out to Samsung’s new galaxy devices launched in August, the new Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.
It is now available on “all Pixel phones,” and will become available on new smartphones that launch with Android 12, Google said.
