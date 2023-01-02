Google said that it plans rolling out redesigned controls for popular smart home devices in the Home app, including fans, air purifiers, vacuum cleaners, and TVs, as per August last year’s report. Now, Google has made the official announcement to provide users with full TV controls via its Home app.

Google Home app is providing full control on activities such as volume up/down, un/mute, power on/off, play, pause, channel, and a Source list, to users who owns a TV set compatible with the Google Assistant or Home support.

The control feature is already available with Nest Hub supported devices, but now it has been rolled for Google Home app. These TV controls are different from Cast-enabled televisions or Android TV, which are taken over by the new Google Home app’s media controls .