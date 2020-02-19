Google launches Mobile Recharge Search with MobiKwik

Google has launched a new prepaid Mobile Recharge Search experience with MobiKwik. The search experience would allow users in the country to search for, compare, and recharge prepaid mobile plans from MobiKwik.

How it works

Users will have to search for mobile recharge plans on Google.com on their Android devices. After opting for a specific plan from the list thrown up by the search, they can pay for the recharge using the Mobikwik payment gateway that appears on the screen. .

Recharging mobile on Google Search is available for signed-in users on mobile, desktop, and the Google Search app.

According to an official statement from Mobikwik, the search experience would enable users to recharge their phones in a more structured manner by redirecting them to MobiKwik for the best recharge plans. The collaboration with Google would give MobiKwik momentum, and users a convenient way of payment.

Upasana Taku, Mobikwik co-founder, in an official release said: “Mobile recharge is the first use case we launched on the MobiKwik Wallet when we started in 2009. Simplifying the recharge use case is in line with our mission to build affordable and accessible financial services.”

With this association, MobiKwik has claimed a faster online recharge process for Indians, who start their digital payment journey with a recharge as their first transaction. The company further claimed that users would receive an instant discount of 5 per cent on recharge payments using SuperCash.