Google channel on Telegram announced the rollout of light and dark themes for the Lens app.

Google said that the existing AMOLED black background will be replaced by white colour fill when the light theme is applied and dark-grey colour will fill in the dark theme. The page indicator pill will be changed to baseline blue colour from the current white.

Nail Sadykov, Editor of Google News Telegram channel, shared a tweet to inform about the changes made in Google Lens.

Google Lens starts to roll out a light / dark theme.



The amoled-black background will now be replaced by a white fill in the light theme and a dark grey fill in the dark theme. And the current page indicator pill will be baseline blue. pic.twitter.com/lwYudmEkYD — Наиль Садыков (@Nail_Sadykov) July 1, 2023

Google chat on Telegram also claimed that the move can possibly indicate the company’s way of laying “groundwork for the future implementation of dynamic colors.”

Google Lens app is available for both Android and iOS.

