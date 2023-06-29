Google announced a new shop tab on Android TV for users to browse titles for purchase and rent. According to a TechCrunch report, the feature will be available in the US.

A new tab called ‘library’ will present a carousel of thumbnails with movies and TV shows purchased from Google Play Movies & TV, YouTube, Google TV, or Android TV.

The tech giant said that the new tab will be available to all users globally in the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, Google is also preparing to roll out Android 14 to Android TV devices. According to a 9to5Google report, the beta version suggests that users will get features like a top-level accessibility menu like text scaling, bold text, and colour description.

