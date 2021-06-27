Google makes visual updates to the search box in Gmail

Google has made certain visual updates to the search box in Gmail.

It has updated the advanced search icon and the prompt text for Gmail and Chat users.

It has introduced an updated icon to access advanced search options. The icon placement has been changed as well.

“When you click this icon, you get a visual interface incorporating Gmail’s advanced search operators to help you find specific emails,” Google explained in a blog post.

As for the updated prompt text for Gmail and Chat users, those who use Gmail and Google Chat, the hint text in the search box will now say "search all conversations."

If users only use Gmail, there will be no change and the text will still say “search mail.”

There is no update to any functionality with this update, it’s only a user interface update, the tech giant said.

Separately, it is also expanding the rollout of the new and improved Google Chat user interface for all users.

It had announced various enhancements to Google Chat on the web (i.e. chat.google.com) and the Chat Progressive Web Application (PWA) in March 2021.

At that time, these changes were only launched for domains with the Gmail service turned on.

Beginning June 30, 2021, these changes will roll out to domains with the Gmail service turned off as well.

“The new interface gives users a consistent and predictable Chat experience across Chat in Gmail and Chat standalone surfaces. It also includes new integrations to help productivity,” it said.