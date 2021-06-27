Google makes visual updates to the search box in Gmail

‘Why limit creativity to words’
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Google has made certain visual updates to the search box in Gmail.
It has updated the advanced search icon and the prompt text for Gmail and Chat users.
It has introduced an updated icon to access advanced search options. The icon placement has been changed as well.
“When you click this icon, you get a visual interface incorporating Gmail’s advanced search operators to help you find specific emails,” Google explained in a blog post.
As for the updated prompt text for Gmail and Chat users, those who use Gmail and Google Chat, the hint text in the search box will now say "search all conversations."
If users only use Gmail, there will be no change and the text will still say “search mail.”
There is no update to any functionality with this update, it’s only a user interface update, the tech giant said.
Separately, it is also expanding the rollout of the new and improved Google Chat user interface for all users.
It had announced various enhancements to Google Chat on the web (i.e. chat.google.com) and the Chat Progressive Web Application (PWA) in March 2021.
At that time, these changes were only launched for domains with the Gmail service turned on.
Beginning June 30, 2021, these changes will roll out to domains with the Gmail service turned off as well.
“The new interface gives users a consistent and predictable Chat experience across Chat in Gmail and Chat standalone surfaces. It also includes new integrations to help productivity,” it said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
On this day in 1936, the first practical helicopter, the Focke-Wulf FW 61, took its first flight piloted by ...
Not everyone is amused by satire, as recent attacks on cartoonists indicate. But the humorists stress that ...
Local tour operators go the distance to offer the comfort and cuisine of home for Indian travellers who seek ...
For a month this summer, songwriter-guitarist Bruce Lee Mani composed, recorded and released a song every day
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...