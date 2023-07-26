Google is testing an updated navigation design for its Photos app, as per the latest company update in its Telegram group.

In the latest update, the bottom navigation bar has been replaced by a slider. The newly added slider consists of memories, photo, and library tabs. It also has a search button to its right.

The gesture to navigate the Share page has been moved to the right of the top bar. In addition, the app logo has been aligned to the extreme left.

The redesigned outlet is at the experiment stage for some Android and iOS app users.