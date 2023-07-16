Google has announced the launch of Google Play Games for PC in India, allowing users to play Android games on their Windows systems. It is compatible with both Windows 10 and Windows 11 operating systems.

After introducing it in over 50 countries, the program is being expanded to over 60 other countries, including Argentina and South Africa, a Tech Crunch report revealed.

Google Play Games on desktop requires users to run Windows 10 on a PC with 4 CPU physical cores, 10GB of free storage on a solid-state drive (SSD), an Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU, or comparable and 8GB of RAM. The program is currently in beta, and the requirements may change around the final release.

Tech Crunch reported that users will have to have a Windows admin account to access games. They can sync their progress across devices like Android phones, tablets, Chromebooks, and PCs.