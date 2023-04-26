A Division Bench of Delhi High Court comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad on Wednesday issued notices to CCI and ADIF in Google’s appeal against Single Judge order in the Google Play Store case.

The matter will now come up for hearing before Delhi High Court on July 19, sources said.

It maybe recalled that Google had, on Tuesday, moved the Delhi High Court division bench in appeal against the Single Judge order that directed CCI to take up for hearing ADIF’s complaint against the tech giant for non-compliance of the competition watchdog’s October 25 ruling in Google Play Store case.

The Delhi High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma had refused to accept the plea of Google for an early listing of the matter in the wake of CCI taking up hearing of ADIF complaint on Tuesday afternoon.

Now, Google’s appeal matter came on Wednesday before the Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad.

Meanwhile, Competition Commission of India (CCI) has commenced inquiry against Google’s non compliance to the CCI ruling of October 25 last year in the Google Play Store policy case.

Although Alliance of Digital Foundation, representing a bunch of digital start-ups, had filed applications with CCI to initiate proceedings against Google for non-compliance to CCI‘s October 25 ruling, the competition watchdog had till date refrained from taking any action on the contention that quorum requirements are not satisfied for considering any anti-trust matters. This had prompted the digital start-ups to approach Delhi High Court seeking directions to CCI to consider the applications filed by ADIF.

Delhi High Court Single Judge Tushar Rao Gedela, on Monday, ruled that there is no impediment, legal or otherwise, in directing the CCI to take up the applications (under Section 42 of the Competition Act) filed by the ADIF for hearing and considering the same in accordance with the law on or before April 26. Following this Single judge order, CCI has commenced inquiry into Google’s non compliance to the CCI’s Play Store policy ruling, sources added.