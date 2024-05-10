L&T Technology Services concluded the 7th edition of the annual hackathon, TECHgium, an innovation platform for engineering students. At least 36,765 students from 503 engineering institutes across the country took part in the annual technology competition, held at LTTS’ Bengaluru campus.

According to the company, the main objective of this event is 3-fold. The first is campus placements, the second is solution building and the third is academic collaboration.

The winners of TECHgium 2024’s 7th edition were the team from BV Raju Institute of Technology, Telangana, whose project was on AI-Based Situational Awareness Algorithms for eVTOL Detect and Avoid Systems. The runner-up accolade went to students from Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College, Coimbatore, for developing a TwinScape Oil Well Monitor prototype, while the second runner-up position was secured by students from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Chennai, for their solution on Knee Injury Detection System, an Intelligent Radiologist Assistant MRI.

The top three winners of this year’s competition were awarded prizes totaling ₹18 lakh, at a gala awards ceremony graced by industry veterans, academicians, and Chief Guest Dr Tessy Thomas.

“It was wonderful to see the technological innovations presented by students from engineering colleges nationwide. Such technology innovations hold the potential to shape future-oriented engineering applications. By bringing together the inventive ideas of young engineers, platforms such as TECHgium are pivotal in #EngineeringTheChange not only within our nation but across the globe,” said Dr Tessy Thomas.

According to LTTS, the two-day hackathon at TECHgium focuses on the themes of mobility, sustainability, hi-tech, medical devices, AI and Gen AI, electric vehicles, and wireless transmission. Participants are made to solve real-world problems with engineering solutions, offering them the chance to work with LTTS and earn recognition as TECHgium innovators.

Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of L&T Technology Services, said, “The biggest impact of TECHgium lies in effectively bridging the gap between academia and industry, fostering a mutually beneficial relationship that has led to a fivefold increase in registrations and concept submissions since the program’s inception. My heartfelt congratulations go out to all participants and winners for their remarkable achievements.”

(Reported by BL Intern Nivasini Azagappan)