Treacle, a cybersecurity startup, has raised ₹4 crore in a pre-seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures. According to the company, the funds will be utilized to enhance technical and business developments, marketing and office expenses, partnerships, and expansion in the Indian market.

Subhasis Mukhopadhyay, Co-Founder & CEO of Treacle, said, “Our mission centers on safeguarding network infrastructures through early detection, containment, and deception of threats. We’re committed to delivering unparalleled value in the market, ensuring our clients have access to premium security solutions in an affordable manner. Our goal is to establish ourselves as a market leader and create sufficient value to make the cyber world a safer place within the next five to six years.”

Founded in 2021 by Subhasis Mukhopadhyay, Subhajit Manna, and Partha Das, Treacle works in the area of Defensive Cyber Security. They have developed an AI-Based Deception Tech solution that helps identify attackers at an early stage that increases the efficiency of the Security Operations Centre (SoC). This Technology provides protection by analyzing attacker behavior, diverting them into mirage networks, and issuing early warnings to SOC analysts.

Since its inception, Treacle has secured ₹26 lakh in grants from C3iHub and the SISFS Grant, in 2021 and 2022 respectively. Vikram Ramasubramanian, Partner, Inflection Point Ventures says, “Treacle’s core strengths lie in our AI-Based Deception Technology, a cornerstone of our Defensive Cyber Security solutions. By analyzing attacker behavior and diverting them into simulated networks, Treacle provides advanced protection. Additionally, the AI-Based Early Warning System enhances the ability to identify threats swiftly and proactively, issuing early alerts to SOC analysts.”

(With inputs from BL Intern Nivasini Azagappan)