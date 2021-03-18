Google rolls out Live Caption feature for Chrome users: Report

Google is rolling out its Live Caption feature to users on the Chrome browser, according to reports.

The feature which provides real-time captions for audio playing on a device was first introduced on Pixel phones with Android 10. It was subsequently rolled out to non-Pixel phones, including the Galaxy S20 series, OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus Nord.

As first spotted by XDA Developers, it is now being rolled out to users on the stable Chrome 89.

The feature works with videos, podcasts, and even phone calls. Users on the Chrome 89 version can toggle on Live Captions from Settings > Advanced > Accessibility.

Chrome will download a set of speech recognition files when a user first turns on the feature, as per the report. XDA Developers tested the feature on YouTube and Disney+ Hotstar, and it seemed to work perfectly.

The captions will appear at the bottom of the window and can be expanded further to include more text. The captions work even if the audio is turned off. Currently, the feature is available only in English.

Separately, the tech giant also introduced a new feature on Chrome 89 recently. The Android app for Google Chrome will now let users preview a webpage before they click on the page’s link, according to a report by 9to5Google.

The preview feature is being rolled out to Chrome 89 for Android via a server-side update, as per the report.