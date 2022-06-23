Google introduced Android Auto app in March 2015 to give users an experience of maps, navigation and music on Android smartphones without hassle. A few years ago, Google stopped providing for a car-optimised UI in the Android Auto app but kept a similar UI via a separate Android Auto for phone screens.

In 2021, Android 12 devices were made incompatible for Android Auto support but worked for it’s earlier versions such as Android 11 and older versions until a few days back, when users started getting a pop-up that said Android Auto for Phone Screens will stop working soon.

At Google I/O 2019 conference, Google replaced Android Auto app with a new Google Assistant Driving Mode for Android 12 and above versions. Google Play Store updated Android Auto app for phones last in May 2022, following which smartphone devices running on Android 11 and older version has also stopped working currently.

Google Assistant Driving Mode takes over Android Auto app

In 2021, Google had sent out the ‘driving mode’ update on Google assistant to boost its user experience and provide a like-for-like to Android Auto app. The driving mode on Google Assistant can be activated on voice command, “Hey Google, launch Driving Mode”. In another way, the Assistant’s Driving Mode gets automatically activated when the device detects that a person is driving.

Even though Google brought a replacement for Android Auto, Driving Mode seems to lack a few major experience. Driving mode does not provide landscape view which is a big disadvantage, and also lacks support for most music apps.