Google to bring personalised profiles to Google TV

Google is bringing new features to Google TV to make the experience more personalised for users.
This includes personalised Google TV profiles for users.
“Google TV profiles let everyone in your home enjoy their own personalised space with their Google Account. With a personalised profile, you’ll get TV show and movie recommendations just for you, easy access to your personal watchlist and help from your Google Assistant,” the tech giant explained in a blog post.
Users can also set up a kids profile.
With personalised profiles, each Google Account will have its own watchlist which will remain separate from other’s lists in a household.
Users can also ask for recommendations by saying, “what should I watch?” They can also get help streamlining their day by saying “show me my day.”
“Your profile is linked to your account’s Google Assistant, so you’ll get the personalised answers you are looking for,” it explained.
“And setting up a new profile is easy. Your downloaded apps and app login details will be used across profiles, so you won’t have to start from scratch each time you set up a new profile,” it added.
Google is also making the ambient mode on Google TV more personalised.
“Google TV already lets you see your favorite memories from Google Photos when your TV is idle. Now, we’re making ambient mode more useful by bringing in more personalised information and recommendations at a glance,” it said.
“From the latest game score, to the weather, news and more, your TV will keep you up to date with info based on your profile,” it added.
Users can scroll through the on-screen shortcuts to jump into their photos or start playing music and podcasts with a click.
Support for profiles and glanceable cards in ambient mode will begin rolling out on Chromecast with Google TV and Google TVs from Sony and TCL soon.
Profiles will be available to users globally, while ambient modes cards will be first available in the US only.
