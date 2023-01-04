Google has confirmed that it will pull down Chrome support from Microsoft Windows 7 and Microsoft Windows 8 or Windows 8.1 computer versions, according to a Google support page.

According to the company, the Google Chrome 109 version will be the last to support Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1. Google also said people need to have Windows 10 or Windows 11 to continue using the in-house web browser. Google announced that Chrome support will be discontinued with the launch of Google Chrome 110 version, which is scheduled for February 7, 2023.

In the Google support page, the company said, “Older versions of Chrome will continue to work, but there will be no further updates released for users on these operating systems.”

Not only Google, but tech company Microsoft is also planning to end support for Windows 7 ESU (Extended Security Update) and Windows 8.1 January 10, 2023. Users who own computers running Windows 8.1 can still use the function, but the company will not offer any technical support for the same. Microsoft also said Windows 8.1 users will be eligible to upgrade to a newer OS, but will not receive any ESUs.