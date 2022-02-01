Google to roll out new integrated view for Gmail

Google will introduce a new integrated view for Gmail that will feature e-mail, Google Meet, Google Chat and Spaces in one place.

“We’re introducing a new, integrated view for Gmail, making it easy to move between critical applications like Gmail, Chat and Meet in one unified location,” Google said in a blog post.

The new layout will be available for tryout starting in February.

When enabled, the new navigation menu will allow users to switch between their inbox, important conversations, and join meetings, without having to switch tabs or open a new window.

The view will include Notification bubbles. When working in Chat and Spaces, they can view a full list of conversations and Spaces within a single screen. When working in their inbox, users will be able to view the full array of Mail and Label options currently available in Gmail today, Google said.

“In the coming months, you will also see e-mail and chat results when using the search bar, making it easier to find what you need by eliminating the need to search within a specific product,” it said.

Opting in

Beginning February 8, 2022, users will be able to opt-in to test the new experience, allowing them to try it out and become more accustomed to it. They can revert to classic Gmail via settings.

Users who have not opted-in will begin seeing the new experience by default by April 2022, but can revert to classic Gmail via settings.

By the end of Q2 2022, the tech giant will make it the standard experience for Gmail, with no option to revert.

“Around the same time, users will also begin seeing the new streamlined navigation experience on Chat web (mail.google.com/chat),” it said.

Users must note that they will not have the option to configure Chat to display on the right side of Gmail.

“We hope this new experience makes it easier for you to stay on top of what’s important and get work done faster in a single, focussed location. Further, this will help reduce the need to switch between various applications, windows, or tabs,” the tech giant said.

This new experience will be made available to Google Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

It will not be available to Google Workspace Essentials customers.