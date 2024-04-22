In a move that could significantly impact the discourse around ownership of the AI-generated content, digital technologies company Google has said that it will not claim ownership over the original content generated by its AI-power services.

This means that the users who ask queries on Google’s Generative AI platforms can use the content as their own. Google would not claim any ownership on the output, clearing the air of who owns the copyright on such AI-generate content.

It also expected the users not to indulge in phishing, creating fake accounts or content and spreading fake reviews, misleading others into thinking that generative AI content was created by a human providing services that appear to originate from you (or someone else) when they actually originate from Google.

While OpenAI (the makers of ChatGPT) too said the users can use the content, it expected the users to give credit to them.

Google has sent emails to the users of its services on the key changes being made to the Terms of Service with effect from May 22.

“We’re moving our existing Generative AI additional terms to our main Terms of Service and adding other AI-related clarifications. We won’t claim ownership over original content generated by our AI-powered services,” it said.

“We’re providing more examples and details of the kinds of abuse and interference with our services that aren’t allowed.

It also brought in certain measures to stop people from spamming, hacking or bypassing its systems or protective measures.

“You must not abuse, harm, interfere with, or disrupt our services or systems by introducing malware, spamming, hacking, or bypassing our systems or protective measures

jailbreaking, adversarial prompting, or prompt injection, except as part of our safety and bug testing programmes,” it said.

Google also asked parents to review the updates and understand how they affected their child’s use of the services. “You’re responsible for your child’s activity on the services,” it said.