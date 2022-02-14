Government bans 54 more Chinese apps

The Union government has come out with a fresh ban list of 54 Chinese apps because they are either the cloned version or having similar functionality, privacy issue and security threats as alleged in previously blocked 267 apps in 2020.

"These 54 apps allegedly obtain various critical permissions and collects sensitive user data. These collected real-time data are being misused and transmitted to servers located in hostile country. This will enable them to compile huge personal data to mine, collate, analyse and profile by the elements who are hostile to the sovereignty and integrity of India and for activities detrimental to national security," Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said.

Some of the apps include Beauty Camera (Sweet Selfie HD/ Selfie Camera), Music Player- Music, Mp3 Player, CamCard for SalesForce Ent, Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade, Onmyoji Chess, UU Game Booster-network solution for high ping, Lica Cam-selfie camera app and Tencent Xriver.

MeitY said that it "received request for the blocking of 54 apps from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) under the emergency provision envisaged in Section 69(A) of the IT Act".

The government had initially blocked 59 apps on June 29, 2020 followed by 47 related/cloning apps on August 10, 2020, thereafter 118 apps blocked on September 1, 2020 and later another 43 apps were blocked on November 19, 2020.

"In addition there are other serious concerns as some of these apps can carry out espionage and surveillance activities via camera/mic, accessing fine location (GPS) and do malicious network activity similar to previously blocked apps. These apps were allegedly engaged in activities prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of the country also posing serious threat to security of the State and defence of India," MeitY added.