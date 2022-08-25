Gruhas ASPIRE selects 7 proptech startups for cohort

Gruhas ASPIRE, a start-up accelerator that focuses on startups in the property sector, has selected seven startups for its maiden cohort.

The startups will get support for accessing and expanding market opportunity, refining business and promoting their brand and hiring.

Gruhas Proptech Fund, DLF Family Office and Anthill Ventures and Gruhas ASPIRE (Accelerating Sustainable Proptech in Real Estate) join hands to select the startups in the areas of construction management; property and asset management; new materials and technologies; and investments and financing.

The shortlisted startups for the cohort are: Modcave, Realiti.io, Safearth, Settl, SustVest, Tellus Habitat and Zerund, a statement said here on Thursday.