Guptaji Invests ties up with T-Hub

Guptaji Invests, an angel network that focuses on entrepreneurs from the Vysya community, has signed an agreement with T-Hub, a startup ecosystem enabler, to become part of its investor network.
“Aligning T-Hub’s idea of 6 Ms (Mentors, Market, Motivation, Manpower, Money, and Methodologies) and 2Ps (Partnerships and Policy Advisory), the partnership will open more funding avenues for startups,” Mahankali Srinivas Rao, Chief Executive Officer of T-Hub, said.
He said T-Hub has so far provided market access to over 300 Indian startups and supported over 200 startups from more than 42 countries.
Published on
July 31, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.