Guptaji Invests ties up with T-Hub

Guptaji Invests, an angel network that focuses on entrepreneurs from the Vysya community, has signed an agreement with T-Hub, a startup ecosystem enabler, to become part of its investor network.

“Aligning T-Hub’s idea of 6 Ms (Mentors, Market, Motivation, Manpower, Money, and Methodologies) and 2Ps (Partnerships and Policy Advisory), the partnership will open more funding avenues for startups,” Mahankali Srinivas Rao, Chief Executive Officer of T-Hub, said.

He said T-Hub has so far provided market access to over 300 Indian startups and supported over 200 startups from more than 42 countries.