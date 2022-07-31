hamburger

Info-tech

Guptaji Invests ties up with T-Hub

BL Hyderabad Bureau | Updated on: Jul 31, 2022

Guptaji Invests, an angel network that focuses on entrepreneurs from the Vysya community, has signed an agreement with T-Hub, a startup ecosystem enabler, to become part of its investor network.

“Aligning T-Hub’s idea of 6 Ms (Mentors, Market, Motivation, Manpower, Money, and Methodologies) and 2Ps (Partnerships and Policy Advisory), the partnership will open more funding avenues for startups,” Mahankali Srinivas Rao, Chief Executive Officer of T-Hub, said.

He said T-Hub has so far provided market access to over 300 Indian startups and supported over 200 startups from more than 42 countries.

Published on July 31, 2022
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you