Hackers are selling Zoom exploits on the dark web for up to $30,000, says report

Hackers are zeroing in on the video-conferencing app Zoom, selling Zoom exploits on the dark web, according to a report by tech website Motherboard.
The video-conferencing app which has gained massive popularity over the past few months owing to global shutdowns in light of the coronavirus pandemic has recently been under the scanner for multiple privacy and security issues. Hackers are cashing in on Zoom’s ‘zero-day’ vulnerabilities and selling data stolen from the app on the dark web.
‘Zero-day’ vulnerabilities are faults in software that hackers can use to target specific users. Depending on the importance of the software that these vulnerabilities are detected in, the data can be sold for up to millions of dollar. The price for zero-day vulnerabilities in Zoom on the dark web ranges from $5,000 to $30,000, the report said.
The vulnerabilities being sold on the dark web include glitches in security ranging from webcam to microphone security issues, which hackers can use to gain access to sensitive data including passwords, emails, or device information.
Zoom had garnered over 200 million users in March. The company has recently been served with another class-action lawsuit by one of its shareholders. The lawsuit claims that the shareholder had lost money after the company “overstated” its security measures leading its share prices to tank, as per a TechCrunch report.
Earlier this month, Zoom CEO Eric S Yuan had said that the platform will now be focusing all its resources on improving “safety, and privacy” on its platform for the next 90 days.
The company has also roped in former Facebook security chief Alex Stamos to advise them on security and privacy concerns after facing a global backlash as per a Reuters report.
