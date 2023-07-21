Haryana and Uttarakhand are ahead of all other Indian states in collecting and processing e-waste. Both States together accounted for 56 per cent of e-waste collected and processed in the country during FY22.

As per the information available with CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board), e-waste generated in the country from 21 types of EEE (electrical and electronic equipment) notified under the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2016 was estimated at 16,01,155 tonnes for FY22, up from 13,46,496 tonnes in FY21. These are not substantial as compared to other major economies of the world.

However, India collected and dismantled only one-third of the e-waste generated during FY22.

The quantity of e-waste collected, dismantled, and recycled/disposed of was estimated at 5,27,132 tonnes in FY22, up from 3,54,291 tonnes, according to information provided at the Rajya Sabha.

During FY22, Haryana collected and processed the highest quantum of e-waste at 2,45,016 tonnes, followed by Uttarakhand (51,541 tonnes), Telangana (42,298 tonnes), Karnataka (39,151 tonnes), Tamil Nadu (31,143 tonnes), Gujarat (30,569 tonnes), Punjab (28,375 tonnes), Rajasthan (27,999 tonnes) and Maharashtra (18,559 tonnes).

Under the E-Waste (Management) Rules, the Department of Industry in the State and Union territory or any other government agency has been entrusted to ensure the earmarking or allocation of industrial space or shed for e-waste dismantling and recycling in the existing and upcoming industrial park, estate and industrial clusters.

Also, e-waste processing and recycling units are set up by individuals after obtaining necessary permissions i.e. consent to establish, consent to operate under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981; the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and authorisation under the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2016 from the concerned State Pollution Control Boards/ Pollution Control Committees.

There are 567 authorised dismantlers/recyclers of e-waste in the country with an annual processing capacity of 17,22,624 tonnes per annum.

